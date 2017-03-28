Willie Nelson's wife to launch marijuana product line

The wife of marijuana advocate Willie Nelson is set to release her own line of cannabis products.

Annie D'Angelo has announced the launch of her own business, Annie's Edibles, which will feature specially prepared foods that contain cannabis. The brand will be part of the singer's company, Willie's Reserve, which features similar offerings for pot users.

Hand-crafted artisan chocolates will be the first items released and will be available for purchase in select dispensaries in Washington state. The chocolates are made from natural ingredients and cannabis plant extraction.

"I make my infused chocolates for people who want to enjoy gourmet cannabis chocolate in a controllable way," Annie said in a press release. "It's important that my chocolates are suitable for those with diet restrictions - whether someone is vegan, has Celiac Disease or gluten allergies, requires a low or balanced sweetener diet or if they have a low tolerance to cannabis they can still enjoy the benefits of my infused chocolates."

Willie's Reserve was started by the Always On My Mind singer in 2016 and offers cannabis products for responsible growers. The items are available in states where marijuana has been legalised, such as Colorado, Nevada and Washington.

