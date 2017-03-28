Drake cancels Amsterdam concert again

Drake's doomed Amsterdam concert in The Netherlands has been scrapped again, just hours before he was set to hit the stage.

The rapper had already rescheduled the show twice and fans were already inside the venue on Monday night (27Mar17) when a promoter stepped up to the microphone to announce the headliner was too sick to perform.

Drake had reportedly fallen ill before the show and his doctor ordered him not to perform.

The show was originally supposed to kick start the rap star's European tour on 20 January (17) and it was moved to 26 January. It was then pushed back to 27 March (17).

The Hotline Bling hitmaker, who broke records in America on Monday by charting 24 singles in the Billboard Hot 100, is hoping to finally hit the stage and honour the gig on Wednesday (29Mar17).

