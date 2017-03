Actress April Hernandez-Castillo has given birth to her second child.

The Freedom Writers star and her producer husband Jose Castillo welcomed daughter Lyla Isabela in New York on Thursday (23Mar17).

The new mum tells People.com, "We are beyond happy. Our family has been blessed with another beautiful baby girl."

April and Jose are also parents to four-year-old Summer Rose.

