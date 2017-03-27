Suge Knight misses court date due to recent hospitalisation

Jailed rap mogul Marion 'Suge' Knight's hearing in his murder trial was delayed on Monday (27Mar17) due to his recent hospitalisation.

The former Death Row Records boss, who is behind bars in Los Angeles facing charges of murder, attempted murder and hit-and-run following a dispute in Compton, California in January, 2015, has been in and out of hospital since his murder trial began.

Last week (ends24Mar17), Knight was hospitalised again for treatment for blood clots. On Monday, the daughter of his alleged victim Terry Carter was due to make a statement in court, but the hearing was postponed until 6 April (17) because of Knight's absence.

The trial is scheduled to begin in June (17), according to the New York Daily News.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017