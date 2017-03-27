Feist to honour Leonard Cohen at Juno Awards

Singer Feist has been tapped to pay tribute to the late Leonard Cohen with a special performance at the 2017 Juno Awards.

The 1234 star will play an "arrangement of one of Cohen's classic songs", according to officials at the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and network CTV, on which the prizegiving will be broadcast live from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada on Sunday (02Apr17).

Further details about her set have yet to be revealed, but Feist previously covered the beloved singer/songwriter's Closing Time for 2011 romantic comedy Take This Waltz.

Cohen, who died in November (16), aged 82, is a four-time nominee at this year's Juno Awards, where The Weeknd, Drake, and Shawn Mendes lead all competitors with five nods apiece.

Rocker Bryan Adams and comedian Russell Peters will co-host the ceremony, replacing original emcee Michael Buble, who had to drop out of the event as his three-year-old son Noah continues to battle cancer.

Mendes, Alessia Cara, Sarah McLachlan, and the Arkells will perform at the ceremony, while guest presenters will include Buffy Sainte-Marie, the recipient of the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award.

