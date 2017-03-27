Director Niki Caro: 'Jessica Chastain is an animal whisperer'

Jessica Chastain has a secret understanding of animals, according to her The Zookeeper's Wife director Niki Caro.

The filmmaker knew her leading lady was a vegan animal advocate before they started working on the adaptation of Diane Ackerman's book about the real-life Polish couple who helped save hundreds of people and animals during the German invasion of Warsaw in World War Two.

Chastain plays Antonina Zabinski, who hid Jews from the Nazis in the cages and tunnels used by animals at Warsaw Zoo, and Caro insists The Help star's performance was made extra special by the way she interacted with the creatures in the film.

"I knew she was a vegan, because she loves animals so much," the Whale Rider director tells LatinoReview. "What I didn't appreciate until we started working together is that she's genuinely an animal whisperer.

"I say that with no cynicism whatsoever. This other-worldly connection between she and those creatures was the single biggest gift to this movie. Absolutely remarkable...

"To watch Jessica fearlessly interact with them and their connection with her made my job so easy, I can't tell you."

And Niki admits she finds the best way to work with animals on film sets is not to try to make them perform tricks - instead she asks her cast to act around them.

"My philosophy with working with animals is not to make them do tricks or do anything for the camera," the director adds. "Just let them be, and we shoot around them."

