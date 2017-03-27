Electric Light Orchestra star Bev Bevan sitting out Hall of Fame induction

Former Electric Light Orchestra star Bev Bevan will be a no show at the band's upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony due to a scheduling conflict.

Fans had been expecting Bevan to reunite with frontman Jeff Lynne and fellow ELO musicians Richard Tandy and Roy Wood at the New York celebration on 7 April (17), but the drummer has revealed he will be toasting the achievement from across the pond as he has been committed to a U.K. tour with British comedian Jasper Carrott for months.

"These dates have been sold out for some time, and when the news broke about our induction, it was too late to change them," Bevan explained in a post on Facebook. "It would have been fantastic to meet up with Roy, Jeff and Richard again."

He continued, "It truly is a great honour to be a part of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, especially when I see the names of the inductees over the years... many are my heroes, some I have had the honour to meet and others the privilege to share a stage with."

The rest of the Class of 2017 is made up of folk icon Joan Baez, rap icon Tupac Shakur, Yes, Pearl Jam, and Journey.

