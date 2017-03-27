Nicki Minaj turned down Kanye West feature

Nicki Minaj had to convince Kanye West not to contribute a verse to her song Right Thru Me because she didn't want the 2010 track to feature any guest stars.

The single appeared on Nicki's debut album, Pink Friday, and Kanye was such a big fan of the single, he wanted to jump onboard - but the Anaconda hitmaker wasn't interested.

Nicki shared the piece of trivia in a Twitter post over the weekend (25-26Mar17), revealing of the collaboration that never was, "Fun fact: Kanye REALLY wanted to get on RIGHT THRU ME. I had to beg him to change his mind."

The two rappers did work together on another Pink Friday song, Blazin, while Nicki returned the favour on Kanye's Monster hit, which also featured Jay Z and Rick Ross.

