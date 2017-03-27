Suspect arrested over Fetty Wap dispute - report

The Trap Queen star and several of his friends were involved in the altercation at an all-night delicatessen in his native Paterson, New Jersey early on Sunday (26Mar17) morning, and sources tell TMZ.com, Fetty, real name Willie Maxwell II, had a chain and cash stolen, sparking a shootout, which left three people with non life-threatening wounds.

Fetty was not among those injured and is not considered a suspect. Police authorities did not confirm reports that the incident involved another hip-hop artist, nor did they reveal the connection between the rapper and the gunshot victims and the nature of their dispute.

However, editors at the website are now reporting a longtime rival of the rapper, Raheem Thomas, has been arrested in connection to the incident. He has been booked on aggravated assault and three weapons possession offences, according to RollingStone.com.

Thomas reportedly posted a picture of Maxwell's stolen chain on Instagram, claiming he wasn't the person that took it.

Fetty and Thomas have reportedly been at odds for several years over music industry deals.

