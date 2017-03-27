Chuck Berry back in U.S top 40 after 40 years

Chuck Berry has returned to the U.S. album top 40 for the first time in over four decades following his death earlier this month (Mar16).

His greatest hits compilation, The Definitive Collection, debuts at 33 on the new countdown.

It's the rock 'n' roll legend's first top 40 hit since The London Chuck Berry Sessions spent 20 weeks there in 1972.

The Definitive Collection was initially released in 2005.

The Roll Over Beethoven hitmaker last appeared in the Billboard 200 in America in 2012, when the hits package, The Best of Chuck Berry: 20th Century Masters The Millennium Collection, peaked at 194.

Berry died on 18 March (17).

