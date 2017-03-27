Jared Padalecki is a third-time father

The Supernatural star's actress wife, Genevieve Cortese, announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday (27Mar17) and urged her followers to help support women's health organisation Planned Parenthood and Human Rights Campaign by purchasing a monogrammed heart tag, which is featured in the picture of new daughter Odette Elliott.

The baby girl was born on St. Patrick's Day (17Mar17).

"Please welcome the newest Padalecki, Odette Elliott!!," she writes on the social media site. "I wanted to celebrate this special occasion by collaborating with one of my favorite brands, @popandsuki, to raise funds for two amazing causes: Planned Parenthood and Human Rights Campaign, who need our help now more than ever.

"Help us spread the love and joy Odette has brought us by monogramming your own heart tag. They are super limited edition so will run out quickly... I can't wait to see how you guys are personalizing your hearts!"

Padalecki and Cortese are also parents to sons Thomas and Shepherd. They wed in 2010.

