John Legend moves fans to tears as he sings Beauty and the Beast live

John Legend moved fans to tears with his performance of Beauty and the Beast at Disneyland Paris on Sunday (26Mar17).

The All of Me singer made an appearance at a concert marking the theme park's 25th anniversary, where he dazzled the crowd with his rendition of the song, which he had recorded with pop star Ariana Grande for the new live-action version of Disney's Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson.

John played the piano and sang the tune for the closing performance of the event, with a number of members of the crowd taking to social media to say how moved they were by the song.

"Utterly stunning! Amazing to watch and had me in tears. Legend you are Sir," one fan wrote on Twitter.

While another added: "Having @johnlegend singing live at Disneyland Paris tonight for the 25th anniversary was truly magical! I cried my eyes out."

Singing in front of thousands of people at Disneyland Paris also marked a special night for John, who described the bash as a "magical" night.

"Performing live here at Disneyland Paris was really magical for me. We've been to the ones in California and Florida, but this is the first time here in Paris performing Beauty and the Beast live for the first time," he told the audience.

John added that Disney films meant a lot to him as a child, and by singing Beauty and the Beast he felt as if he was getting "back in touch" with his inner child.

"(Beauty and the Beast) is such a classic song and I remember it from when I was young with the magical version that Peabo Bryson and Celine Dion did and myself and Ariana Grande were honoured to follow in their footsteps and do the song together," he added.

The 38-year-old's performance comes as he announced he will embark on a 24-date tour of Europe this year. The Darkness and Light tour will begin in Glasgow, Scotland on 8 September before concluding in Lisbon, Portugal on 14 October (17).

