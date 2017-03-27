Linda Nolan battling cancer for the second time

The Nolans star Linda Nolan has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

The Irish singer and actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and had been all clear for six years when she discovered earlier this month (Mar17) that the disease had returned following a fall she'd had at home.

Her sister Coleen became emotional as she made the revelation on U.K. chat show Loose Women on Monday (27Mar17).

"About two and a half weeks ago, maybe three weeks ago, as you know my sister Linda had an accident at home, she fell up the stairs," she explained. "She actually broke her hip... she went to hospital and while they did the scan of her hip, they found secondary cancer."

Doctors found a cyst attached to her pelvic bone, where the break was, and because Linda wanted to keep the news quiet Coleen chose to take some time off of work because she would have been unable to lie about it.

"The positive thing is, although they've said it's not curable, it's treatable and it's not spread anywhere else," Coleen continued. "Linda wants to get it across she's not dying of cancer she's living with cancer. They've said it is treatable, she could have years. We have to focus on that."

She admits her 58-year-old sister thought about their late sibling Bernie, who died in 2013 after a battle with cancer, which had returned after she had previously received the all clear.

"That was in Linda's mind," Coleen said. "But it was a completely different cancer and Bernie's had spread. Linda's hasn't. Like Bernie, Linda's so strong. She's had her down days don't get me wrong, but she's being really positive."

