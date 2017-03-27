Gary Barlow confirms cameo in next Star Wars film

Take That popstar Gary Barlow has landed a cameo role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The 46-year-old singer is a big fan of the sci-fi franchise and was rumoured to have bagged himself a part when the latest Star Wars instalment was being filmed in the U.K. last year (16).

It was reported he would follow in the footsteps of James Bond star Daniel Craig, who had a secret cameo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, by appearing as a Stormtrooper in the new film.

Speaking on U.K. TV show Lorraine, The Flood singer revealed that he was in the film, but he wouldn't be hidden under a Stormtrooper's helmet, saying, "I'm not a Stormtrooper, but I am in it."

Gary worried that admitting he would be in the film would cause his scene to end up on the cutting room floor due to Disney producers' insistence on secrecy.

He fretted, "Now I've said that, I'll probably be out. I think the Star Wars people are so strict about what information (is out there). So me saying that, I've probably just done myself out of a role."

However, Lorraine producers did check with Star Wars bosses to gain clearance to air Gary's admission, so it seems his role is safe.

Although not an experienced actor, Gary has had small roles in U.K. TV shows Heartbeat and Miranda and also appeared in British comedy Keith Lemon: The Film.

However, a source told The Sun last year (16) that Gary had used his industry connections to bag a part.

"Gary is a huge Star Wars fan so this is a dream come true," the insider said. "The process has been kept top secret, as he doesn't want anybody to find out. His connections in the film industry got him the part."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in cinemas from 13 December (17).

