Vogue Williams still recovering from The Jump injury

Vogue Williams is still recovering from the knee injury she sustained while filming The Jump.

The Irish star was set to appear in the winter sports competition on Channel 4 earlier this year (17) but was forced to pull out before the show even began due to hurting her leg.



Vogue, 31, underwent surgery to treat the torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her knee, and she's still struggling to move properly.



"I have made a good recovery after The Jump. (But) I'm not fully recovered," she told Sky News during her visit to Disneyland Paris at the weekend (25-26Mar17), where she was celebrating the 25th anniversary of the theme park.



"And I probably took it a little bit too far today... My knee's a bit sore because of too much walking but it's been fine on all the rides and everyone's been really, really accommodating with helping me so it hasn't changed my trip at all."



The pain didn't dampen her spirits though, as she insisted she enjoyed herself just as much this time as she did during her last visit.



Travelling to Paris proved to have a romantic element for Vogue too, as she and The Jump winner Spencer Matthews appeared to confirm their romance as he posted a picture of them kissing on social media. The cute snap comes after the blonde beauty hinted there may be truth to reports of a relationship between the pair, though Spencer remained coy on his feelings for the star.



"My friends are so cute xx" he captioned the picture of them locking lips, before uploading another snap of them both wearing Donald and Daisy Duck hats in the Magic Kingdom theme park.



"Amazing day @disneylandparis with @voguewilliams... An element of perfection to it. #StayYoungAtHeart," wrote Spencer.



Vogue shared the same sweet photo of them gazing at the fairy tale castle, captioning it: "I'm never leaving @disneylandparis hat goals with @spencermatthews".

