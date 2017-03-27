Coleen Nolan took time off from Loose Women after sister's cancer diagosis

Coleen Nolan has been absent from Loose Women for the past few weeks because she found out her sister Linda had been diagnosed with cancer again.

The former The Nolans singer had been missing from the show in recent weeks and it was thought she was taking a break from the spotlight to work on her marriage after winning Celebrity Big Brother last month (Feb17), although her representative later clarified she need time out to "get her head together".



Coleen returned to the chat show on Monday (27Mar17) and revealed she had been off because she had recently learned her sister Linda was diagnosed with cancer. The 58-year-old was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006.



"About two and a half weeks ago, maybe three weeks ago, as you know my sister Linda had an accident at home, she fell up the stairs," she explained. "She actually broke her hip... she went to hospital and while they did the scan of her hip, they found secondary cancer."



Doctors found a cyst attached to her pelvic bone, where the break was, and Linda wanted to keep it quiet so Coleen didn't come back to work because she would have been unable to lie about it.



"With her blessing she wanted me to talk about it today and say that's the reason," she said. "The positive thing is, although they've said it's not curable, it's treatable and it's not spread anywhere else.



"Linda wants to get it across she's not dying of cancer she's living with cancer. They've said it is treatable, she could have years. We have to focus on that."



Coleen was so angry about the news that she got a stress-related allergy which caused her face to puff up. She shared a picture of her swollen face on the show and confessed that was a secondary reason why she took time off.



"I just thought it's so unfair, she's just got it all together, it's taken her ten years to finally get her life back and then it goes whack here you go, now face this. So I was angry as well," she said, before sharing the picture and adding, "I thought no one wants to see that on the telly."



Their sister Bernie died in 2013 following a battle with cancer.

