Idris Elba will only consider boxing film if script is right

Idris Elba won't accept a role in a boxing-based film until the scripts he's sent get more imaginative.

British actor Idris recently turned his attention to the kickboxing world for Discovery documentary Fighter, where he trained for a year to become a pro in the sport. Hollywood took notice, with Idris admitting his agent has been inundated with offers for fight films ever since.



"Sort of!" he laughed to British newspaper Metro when asked if he's tempted to become the new Rocky. "My agent has been fielding boxing scripts left, right and centre. They're not imaginative enough, though. Maybe one day I'll do a fight film but what would be the story? Comeback king of the year? I don't know.



"I feel like I have more of a foundation in the art of fighting now for roles that require action-led fighting."



While he's yet to sign on the dotted line for any boxing projects, Idris is being kept busy with his other commitments, which include his DJ work as well as his acting career. And while 2017 looks set to be another successful year for the 44-year-old in terms of cinema releases, the star warns fans he may shake things up in 2018.



"I'm directing a movie called Yardie. I'd like to go back and do more Luther. I have Thor (Ragnarok) and The Dark Tower out this year, as well as (mini-series) Guerilla. I'm going to be making more music and I'm hoping to do a world DJing tour in 2018 and take a little hiatus from acting."



The break will only be temporary though as he still has a long wish list of movie greats he'd like to work with, including Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson.

