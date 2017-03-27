Reese Witherspoon celebrates sixth wedding anniversary to Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon has posted a sweet tribute to her husband Jim Toth to mark their sixth wedding anniversary.

The Legally Blonde actress married Jim on 26 March, 2011 at her country estate Libbey Ranch in Ojai, California, and she marked their anniversary on Sunday (26Mar17) by sharing a picture of them standing on a beach looking out at the ocean. The snap, taken from behind, shows Jim with his left arm over her shoulders.

"6 years ago I was lucky enough to marry this wonderful man," she tweeted, with a love heart emoji. "He makes me laugh daily & supports me in all I do. Happy anniversary, JT!"

The actress began dating Toth, a talent agent at Creative Artists Agency in early 2010, and the couple got engaged that December and they welcomed their first child together, Tennessee, in September, 2012.

She recently revealed her youngest son was struggling to write his own name in preschool by sharing a picture of his attempt on Instagram.

"When your name is TENNESSEE, it's a bit tricky to learn how to spell it ... #PreSchoolProblems," she wrote.

Reese is also mother to 17-year-old daughter Ava and 13-year-old son Deacon from her previous marriage to actor Ryan Philippe, which ended when she filed for divorce in 2006 after seven years.

The two children recently joined her to celebrate her 41st birthday on Wednesday (22Mar17). She shared a series of pictures from her celebration and next to one of her and her two oldest children, she wrote, "There's nothing better than celebrating my birthday with my wonderful kids! #ProudMom."

"Feeling so much birthday love today! Thank you!!! I am one lucky gal" she told her followers. "On top of the world from all of your sweet birthday wishes!"

