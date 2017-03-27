Fetty Wap involved in New Jersey shooting - report

Rapper Fetty Wap was reportedly involved in a dispute that resulted in gunfire in Paterson, New Jersey on Sunday morning (26Mar17).

The Trap Queen star and several of his friends were involved in the altercation, which reportedly took place around 5am Sunday morning at an all-night deli in his hometown, and Paterson Deputy Police Chief Troy Oswald confirmed to the Paterson Press that they were not being treated as suspects in the shooting or the robbery which happened during the incident.

According to TMZ.com, Fetty, real name Willie Maxwell II, had a chain and cash stolen, sparking the shootout, which left three people with non life-threatening wounds.

One person was reportedly shot in the leg and another in the torso while a third man checked himself into the Hackensack University Medical Center. Fetty was not among those injured.

Police authorities would not confirm reports that the incident involved another hip-hop artist nor would they reveal the connection between the rapper and the gunshot victims and the nature of their dispute.

The 25-year-old did not comment on the news when he returned to Twitter but instead shared a series of philosophical tweets such as "Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light", "Nothing is certain, everything is possible" and "Overthinking leads to negative thoughts".

