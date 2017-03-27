Nicki Minaj cuts Westminster Bridge footage from video after terror attack - report

Nicki Minaj has reportedly cut the scenes she filmed on London's Westminster Bridge from her upcoming music video following the terror attack last week (end26Mar17).

The Starships singer was pictured filming scenes for No Frauds, her collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne, on the bridge on 19 March (17). She was spotted striking a variety of seductive poses while wearing a sheer and bejewelled black top and sheer tulle skirt as well as an extravagant bejewelled headpiece and studded biker boots by Alexander McQueen.



Three days later, on 22 March (17), Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on the same bridge before abandoning the vehicle and running into the grounds of the Houses of Parliament, where he fatally stabbed an unarmed police officer. Four people were killed and 50 were injured in the attack.



Nicki will reportedly shoot new footage to replace scenes from the bridge as she felt it would be inappropriate to include them, according to Britain's The Sun newspaper.



"When everybody involved in the project heard the news they were devastated and thought it would be in bad taste to feature it," a source said. "The other London scenes will remain, but it's highly doubtful the bridge footage will make the cut."



Following the attack, Nicki tweeted: "May God protect everyone in London. Hate hearing this sad news. Sending my condolences to the victims' families."



The rapper had previously shared pictures of her video shoot on Twitter. Next to a black and white shot of her leaning against a wall at the bottom of the stairwell, with Big Ben in the background, she wrote, "Long live the KING #McQueen #NickiInLONDON #QueenInEngland"



During her visit, she also met a number of fans and was a surprise guest at Drake's concert at the O2 Arena.

