Katherine Jenkins: 'I don't want to be involved in Beckham email row'

Katherine Jenkins doesn't want to keep being dragged into the row over David Beckham's leaked emails.

Last month (Feb17), excerpts of hacked emails allegedly written by the soccer star were published, in which he railed against the British Honours Committee for not awarding him a Knighthood in the 2014 Honours List.



The classical singer was dragged into the row after he branded her OBE a 'f**king joke' in one of his leaked emails. And in an interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine earlier this month (Mar17) she admitted she was devastated, but now she's keen to put the whole row behind her, and denies it has had an adverse affect on her life.



"I don't want to be involved. This hasn't knocked me. I wish them (the Beckhams) the best," she told British newspaper The Telegraph. "But I'm getting on with my life, I'm just doing what I do."



The 36-year-old classical singer earned her OBE in 2014 for her music and charity work with the armed forces, and she stressed in the new interview she never got involved with the charities "with any thought of reward".



"I do what I do because I'm proud of our soldiers and I think people who fight for our country deserve our respect and time... But this wasn't something I had anything to do with, this was not my mess," she explained, adding she is "incredibly proud" of her OBE.



However, Katherine, who is mother to daughter Aaliyah Reign, 17 months, with husband Andrew Levitas, revealed there has been one upside to the furore.



"And amid everything that happened, for the first time in my life I felt I had a lot of people speaking up for me. It's true that every cloud has a silver lining. I had hundreds of thousands of messages from people saying, 'don't worry, we know everything you do'. That really touched me," she shared.

