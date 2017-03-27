Michael Stipe to release autobiographical photo book

Michael Stipe is set to release an autobiographical photo book later this year (17).

The former R.E.M. frontman has revealed that new project is about his life and his time with the rock band, and is working with frequent collaborator Jonathan Berger on the book.

Stipe announced the news in a recent interview with The Creative Independent.

"This (book) focuses on my timeline, on the work I've done all along, all through the band and back to my early 20s," he shared.

"It's all photo based, but some of it's just documentation of things I'm obsessed with and that I focus on to make new pieces from. There are also certain things I'll take, recontextualise, and present as something completely different."

And this isn't the first project Stipe has announced for 2017.

The Losing My Religion hitmaker will debut new solo material at Moogfest in North Carolina in May (17).

Stipe will launch an audiovisual art installation set to a soundtrack he has created at the four-day event in Durham. The piece has never been heard or seen before.

"The installation will be a compilation of video footage he has shot over the years in New York City that explores desire and movement," a festival spokesperson explained previously.

