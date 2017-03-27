Clive Owen's drama The Knick cancelled

The surprising news first came from Chris Sullivan, who played ambulance driver Tom Cleary on the critically acclaimed Cinemax show.

"Yeah, I've heard it's done," he said at PaleyFest on Friday (24Mar17). "They were gonna try (to do a third season), but I've heard it's done."

Steven Soderbergh's period drama series followed Owen's drug addict surgeon John Thackery, and ran for two seasons. In the finale of season two which aired in December, 2015, Owen's character was killed off.

HBO later confirmed the news, explaining the decision was made due to a change of programme focus from Cinemax, which will now return to airing "high-octane action dramas".

"After a critically acclaimed two-season run of The Knick on Cinemax, we will not be going forward with additional episodes of the series," a rep for HBO told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Despite our pride in and affection for the series as well as our respect for and gratitude toward Steven Soderbergh and his team, we have decided to return Cinemax to its original primetime series fare of high-octane action dramas, many of which will be internationally co-produced."

The Knick earned a Golden Globe nomination for British actor Owen, and Soderbergh, who directed all the episodes, landed two Emmy nominations.

The filmmaker has since moved on to executive produce and direct Amazon's Red Oaks and Starz's The Girlfriend Experience.

