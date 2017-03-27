Adam Sandler lands another big Netflix film deal

The star has already released two films via the streaming service - western comedy The Ridiculous 6 and The Do-Over - and has two more in the works, and now Netflix bosses have added another four more to his slate.

Sandler will produce them all via his Happy Madison company, and they will premiere exclusively on the streaming service.

Netflix and Sandler first signed a four-film deal in late 2014. His released two movies are the biggest film releases ever for the service.

"Adam Sandler is one of the leading comedians in the film world, and his movies have proven to be extremely successful with our subscribers around the world," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos says. "We are thrilled at the opportunity to extend our partnership with Adam and his entire team at Happy Madison and keep the world laughing."

The third film in Sandler's original Netflix deal, Sandy Wexler, will launch on the streaming platform next month (Apr17). It stars Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James, Terry Crews, Rob Schneider, and Jane Seymour.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017