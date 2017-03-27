Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna's daughter signs major new modelling deal

Delilah Hamlin, who has modelled for Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger, has been signed to the IMG agency, which Hadid sisters Gigi and Bella also call home.

Hamlin, 18, was previously signed with Elite.

The teenager tells Fashionista.com she has very big things on her bucket list: "Obviously the cover of Vogue or something Vogue," she says. "I'm actually working with Vogue right now in different aspects, but the cover would be amazing. Victoria's Secret. I think the Chanel fashion shows are so cool, the sets are so amazing. CR Fashion Book."

And the young model is also focused on her education, revealing, "I might go to college in New York. I got into a few schools in New York. I'm thinking about that, but definitely still model and still go to school... I don't know where I'm gonna go yet but I want to study psychology... or business or fashion. I like fashion and I'm into the fashion industry and I might want to do my own line, so I think that would be cool."

