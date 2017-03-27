John Leguizamo cast in Waco miniseries

Kitsch will star as David Koresh, the leader of the Branch Davidians religious sect, in the limited series, while Shannon will play Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) negotiator Gary Noesner. Leguizamo has been cast to portray Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent Robert Rodriguez, who was tasked with gathering evidence for a case against the sect, but instead formed a bond with the members.

"We are thrilled to have John in this part. He brings phenomenal range and authenticity to everything he does," Ted Gold, Senior Vice President, Scripted Original Series for Paramount, says. "The role of Robert Rodriguez is little known, but utterly fascinating as he was the only undercover agent to infiltrate David Koresh's compound."

Production is slated to begin next month (Apr17) in Santa Fe, New Mexico and the six-part series will premiere in 2018.

The show will be based on the 1993 siege of the sect's base in Waco, Texas, which included a deadly shootout, a lengthy standoff between government agents and sect members, and a fire, which burned down the compound and killed 76 people inside, including Koresh.

Shannon and Kitsch will also serve as executive producers on the project.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017