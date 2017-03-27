Robert Rodriguez to direct Escape From New York remake - report

Maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez is in talks to direct a remake of the cult classic Escape From New York.

The man behind hit films like Sin City and Spy Kids will reportedly take charge of the new 20th Century Fox project, a remake of John Carpenter's 1981 sci-fi thriller that starred Kurt Russell.

The studio won a bidding battle for rights to the reboot in early 2015, Deadline reports, with Neil Cross, who created the BBC crime series Luther, recruited to pen the script. Carpenter, who also co-wrote the original, will serve as executive producer on the new project and have a big say in the tone of the project.

20th Century Fox is hoping to reinvent Escape from New York as a Planet Of The Apes-type movie franchise, according to Deadline.

The original Escape From New York was conjured up by Carpenter after America's Watergate political scandal in the 1970s. Set in a futuristic Manhattan in 1997, New York was turned into an island-sized maximum-security prison. Russell played Snake Plissken, who is enlisted to rescue the President of the United States after his Air Force One plane crashes in New York.

Plissken, a former special forces operative convicted of trying to rob the Federal Reserve, is given 22 hours to save the president. If he fails his mission, he's wired to explode and make a mess all over the city.

Production is set to start later this year. No stars have yet been attached to the project, and there's no word if Russell will make an appearance in the cult classic, but he's unlikely to return as Plissken.

