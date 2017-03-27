Adele invites Maori performers on stage during New Zealand gig

Adele surprised her fans by inviting a group of local Maori performers on stage during her recent gig in New Zealand.

The 28-year-old singer delighted the audience at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday (25Mar17) when she welcomed the dancers onstage to perform a haka, or ceremonial dance, during her show.

The Hello hitmaker watched as the 30-strong kapa haka group performed the Maori folk song Toia Mai Te Waka Nei and the Ka Mate haka.

"How amazing was that haka?" she asked the crowd. "It was so overwhelming... I think I started my second song off-key. My eyes can't stop watering - it's not the wind, it's the haka."

Adele performed the last of her international dates in Auckland on Sunday (26Mar17), ending a world tour that began back in February last year (16). She'll conclude her live concerts with four shows at Wembley Stadium in London from 28 June to 2 July (17).

Earlier this week (beg20Mar17), she dedicated her hit Make You Feel My Love to the victims of the recent terror attack in London on Wednesday (22Mar17).

The Grammy Award-winning singer was born in the Tottenham district of the English capital, and told fans she felt "very strange" being so far away from her hometown, which was left devastated after an attacker drove onto the sidewalk on Westminster Bridge before fatally injuring a police officer outside the Houses of Parliament. Four people were killed and countless more injured.

As she took to the stage in Auckland, Adele couldn't help but pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack, telling the crowd: "Today there was a terror attack in my hometown of London. I feel very far away and very strange not being at home. All I want to do today is just be at home and be with my friends and family. Everyone (I know) is fine, but there are four people that aren't fine."

Adele then asked fans to turn on the lights on their phones and hold them up, adding: "I want them to see the lights and know we are thinking of them."

The mother-of-one concluded: "Let's dedicate this to them tonight and to my hometown, which is my soulmate. This is Make You Feel My Love."

