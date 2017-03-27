Vic Mensa facing jail time over felony weapons charges - report

The 23-year-old, who is signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation label, was arrested earlier this month (Mar17) in California. Mensa, real name Victor Mensah, was reportedly pulled over by police after failing to obey a stop sign and for having tinted windows on his car. During the stop, Mensa reportedly informed officers he was also carrying a gun, but when he produced the permit papers for the firearm, it was discovered the license was for the wrong state.

He was subsequently booked on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon, and spent a night behind bars before posting $35,000 (£28,000) bail. According to TMZ, the rapper is also facing a charge for carrying a loaded, unregistered handgun in his car.

Mensa could be sentenced to up to two years in prison if he is convicted. He is scheduled to appear in court next month (Apr17).

© WENN Newsdesk 2017