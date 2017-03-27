Joseph Gordon-Levitt in talks to direct and star in musical comedy

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is reportedly planning to reunite with Channing Tatum to direct him in a new movie musical.

The Dark Knight Rises star is in talks to direct Wingmen, a musical comedy film he will also star in alongside the Magic Mike actor, according to Variety.com. The project will be based on a pitch from Gordon-Levitt and his writing partner Michael Bacall, who also penned Tatum's 21 Jump Street.

The movie will centre on two pilots who crash in Las Vegas. Joseph and Channing will also serve as producers on the film.

It is unclear when the project will begin filming, but it will be after Tatum starts shooting the action-thriller Triple Frontier, which stars Tom Hardy.

This will be Joseph and Channing's third film together following 2005 thriller Havoc and 2008 Iraq war drama Stop-Loss.The actors were also reportedly in talks to lead the cast of 20th Century Fox's Guys and Dolls remake in 2013, but it is unclear what the status of the project is.

However, Gordon-Levitt admitted the musical idea prompted the two song-and-dance men to seriously consider working together again.

"He's a really good friend of mine, so we've talked about trying to make a musical together," he said. "He can dance his a** off obviously and I like to sing and dance and we want to make some kind of musical; we're trying to figure out what it can be. Guys and Dolls was one idea that we've been talking about."

The 36-year-old made his feature directorial debut with 2013's Don Jon. He has also produced a few films and TV projects including 2012's Looper and HitRECord on TV. He will next be seen in K Troop.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017