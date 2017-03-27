Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson didn't speak while filming Lost City of Z

Charlie Hunnam was concerned Robert Pattinson didn't like him because they avoided speaking to each other on the set of The Lost City of Z.

The actors play explorers in the film, but off screen their relationship didn't start to formulate until after the movie wrapped. The Sons of Anarchy star explains the distance between the two helped the movie.

"I had a couple of rehearsal sessions with Sienna (Miller), but I didn't spend any time with Tom (Holland) or Robert," he tells ScreenDaily.com. "I wanted these relationships to evolve naturally on screen. Through the work, I don't think I said more than ten words to Robert off camera."

"I didn't know if he was just in that zone or if he genuinely didn't like me," he continues. "There was a real distance between us. But it creates the right dynamic on screen. He's reached out to me subsequently, making overtures for us to be friends now, so I think it was about the work."

Hunnam went out of his way to avoid his other castmates also, in a bid to help him get into character as Colonel Percival Fawcett, a real-life British explorer who became an absentee father while searching for the mythical titular city in the Amazonian jungles during the 1920s.

"I wanted to be away from everybody, in a scaled back version of living as much as possible," he says. "They found this tiny hotel for me that was basically like little huts in the jungle where I could be by myself. I was so engaged in this process of no emails, no phone - I didn't speak to the rest of the outside world during the duration of the shooting. When we started shooting the explorations, the others wanted to stay in my hotel, but I couldn't break the (silent) spell. I just avoided them in the lunch room."

