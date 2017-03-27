Melissa McCarthy's daughters not impressed by mum's Sean Spicer impersonation

Melissa McCarthy's daughters were not impressed by mum's star turn as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live.

The comedienne and actress was stunned when SNL bosses called and asked her to consider becoming President Donald Trump's controversial aide, because she thought she looked nothing like Spicer, but a little makeup and prosthetics convinced her she could pull him off in a skit.

"I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby - and it's me," she said during a recent taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in America.

"The weirdest thing is you mess with your ears and it really changes the shape of your head."

McCarthy was so thrilled about her portrayal of Spicer on the sketch show she invited her family to join her when she reprised the annoying, divisive character.

"The girls were there and they literally were like, 'Yikes...!'" Melissa recalled. "We took weird family pictures... There's a picture of all of us on the couch."

And when Ellen suggested that shot should be the actress' family Christmas card photo this year (17), the movie star chuckled and said, "I think it's going to be."

DeGeneres' chat with Melissa and her husband Ben Falcone aired in America on Friday (24Mar17).

