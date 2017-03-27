Kate del Castillo: 'I still want to make El Chapo film'

Mexican actress Kate del Castillo still wants to tell drug kingpin El Chapo's life story so that all her drama from the past two years counts for something.

The jailed crime lord, real name Joaquin Guzman, contacted Kate before he escaped prison in 2015 and asked her to mastermind a biopic.

Del Castillo met with El Chapo's lawyers and started making calls about a possible movie. Her interest reached Sean Penn, who asked her to set up an interview with the crime boss while he was on the run - and she organised a Rolling Stone expose, during which Penn interviewed Guzman at his jungle hide-out, embarrassing Mexican authorities.

She has since become a wanted woman in her native Mexico, but now El Chapo has been recaptured, she still wants to make his life story.

Asked if she was still interested during an interview with Access Hollywood Live on Friday (24Mar17), she said, "Absolutely, are you kidding me? After all I've been through.

"I have charges in Mexico. I've been charged for money laundering, for obstruction of justice and something else... They've been investigating me for a year and a half and the case is almost closed now because a federal judge ordered that... I know I'm clean... If I can't go back to Mexico, I'm sorry.

"It's sad that things like this happen in Mexico, because we have so many other issues, so many terrible, hurtful issues in Mexico right now and that they're chasing me... it just seems stupid."

Kate admits Guzman's lawyers are still in touch with her legal team.

"He likes me in a good way; he's like a fan," she added. "He likes my work... I'm just thankful for him to give me the rights to his life story."

