Sara Bareilles: 'I was destined to make my Broadway debut this year'

Singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles is convinced it was her destiny to make her Broadway bow in 2017.

The Brave singer will make her debut in the musical she co-wrote next week (31Mar17), and she can't wait to sing the songs she penned for Waitress in front of a live audience.

The Grammy-nominated singer appeared alongside her future co-stars Will Swenson and Chris Diamantopoulos at a cast meet and greet on Thursday (23Mar17), and revealed "a perfect storm of things" lined up to gift her the role Tony-nominated actress Jessie Mueller has passed on.

"I had originally thought that this year would get dedicated to making my next record, and I had gone into the songwriting process," the star explained, "and then when we got the news that Jessie was moving on, I hadn't made a lot of headway with my own record yet and I was still sort of holding space for this show in a strange way.

"It just felt like this was the time. I'm as close to the show as I'll ever be. My friends are in the show. The band is the original band. Lots of things are still very similar to how it was created, and I feel like that's the show I want to be in."

Sara will play Jenna Hunterson in Waitress until 11 June (17).

Bareilles, who performed the In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars last month (Feb17), landed a Tony Award nomination last year (16) for composing the music for the production. Not only is Waitress her Broadway debut, it also marks her first acting role.

"Waitress has turned out to be one of the great, true loves of my life, and they simply can't get rid of me," she wrote in a statement in February (17). "I consider it an incredible honor to follow the masterful work of Jessie Mueller as she so gracefully brought the character of Jenna to life, and I am thrilled to continue to tell this story that has so much heart.

"This show changed my life in so many ways, and I feel great privilege in joining our beloved cast and crew who make me laugh and cry every time I watch the show. All I want is to keep sharing the love, and dear God please let me remember my lines."

Waitress, based on the 2007 film of the same name, launched at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre last April (16).

