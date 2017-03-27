Bill Paxton's son remembers his father with sweet photo

Bill Paxton's son has remembered his late father with a sweet photo shared on social media.

James Paxton posted a snap of him with his famous father standing courtside at a basketball game on Instagram.

"Forever smiling with you," the 23-year-old wrote on Friday (24Mar17).

It isn't the first time he has paid tribute to his father on social media. Earlier this month (Mar17) he posted an old photo showing Bill pushing his then-infant son on a blue train.

"I'll love you forever, Dad," James captioned the touching snap. "Could never possibly put into words how I feel about you."

The Aliens star, 61, passed away last month (Feb17) after suffering complications following surgery. Medical officials ruled his death was triggered by an aortic aneurysm, for which he underwent valve replacement surgery on 14 February (17).

He began experiencing health issues related to the operation days later, and passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on 25 February (17), following a stroke.

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," a family rep said in a statement at the time. "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker."

Bill was best known for his roles in Terminator, Aliens, Tombstone, Apollo 13, Twister and Titanic, and in 2012, he was nominated for an Emmy for his role in the History Channel's TV mini-series Hatfields and McCoys, which also starred Kevin Costner.

His final big screen role will be in The Circle, alongside co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Hanks. The movie is slated for release in the U.S. on 28 April (17).

© WENN Newsdesk 2017