Kevin Gates to be extradited to Illinois over warrant

Rapper Kevin Gates is facing extradition to Illinois over a felony weapons warrant, after it was discovered on the day he was due to be released from jail.

The 2 Phones musician, real name Kevin Gilyard, was scheduled to be released from prison on Friday (24Mar17) after completing five months of a six month sentence for kicking a female fan at a concert in 2015.

According to editors at TMZ.com, as the 31-year-old's release was being processed by authorities at Polk County Jail in Florida, they found an outstanding weapons-related warrant and he was returned to prison.

During a court hearing on Friday, Gates waived extradition and will be transferred to Cook County within 30 days. He is currently being held without bail.

Gates was originally jailed after an incident at Rumor's Nite Club in Lakeland, Florida in 2015, when audience member Miranda Dixon appeared to tug at his shorts mid-performance.

In video footage of the incident, Gates appeared to strike the woman in her abdomen with his foot, and he was convicted of battery last year (Oct16), receiving a 180-day sentence and one year of probation.

