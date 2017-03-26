Snoop Dogg to induct Tupac Shakur into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rapper Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre will reportedly reunite to induct their late friend Tupac Shakur into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next month (Apr17).

The Gin and Juice hitmaker will lead the tributes to Tupac, while Dr. Dre is in talks to appear at the ceremony alongside his former Death Row Records labelmate.

According to TMZ, Snoop Dogg will perform three songs and Tupac's 1996 hit California Love, which featured Dr. Dre, is on the set list.

The late rapper, who was murdered in 1996 at the age of 25, will join the class of 2017, alongside folk icon Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Yes, Pearl Jam, and Journey at the Rock Hall's 32nd annual induction ceremony, which will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on 7 April (17).

© WENN Newsdesk 2017