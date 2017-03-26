Chuck Berry set for highest U.S. chart album in over 40 years

Late rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry is on course for his highest charting album in America for over 40 years following his death on 18 March (17).

Fans keen to give the Roll Over Beethoven hitmaker a big send-off have snapped up his greatest hits album The Definitive Collection, which is set to debut in the top 50 on Sunday (26Mar17).

Berry hasn't had a top 50 album hit in the U.S. since The London Chuck Berry Sessions enjoyed a chart run in 1972 and 1973.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017