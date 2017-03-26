Rebecca Ferguson recalls 'saving' sick passenger during a flight

Actress Rebecca Ferguson didn't hesitate to help when she witnessed a woman become ill during a flight.

The 33-year-old recalled the scary incident in a recent interview, and explained how she had jumped into action to save the woman despite most of her medical knowledge coming from watching TV shows.

"The woman behind me got some kind of a seizure," the Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation star told People.com. "And something happened - either I'd watched a lot of House or ER, but I kind of just knew what to do."

She remembered how she told the woman to lay down and put her legs up, and also told the flight attendants to give her orange juice instead of water because "the C vitamin is very good for your body."

When she started to think about taking the woman's pulse, Rebecca decided to leave the life-saving to the professionals.

"(I thought to myself) 'No, I'm not a doctor. Stop it, Rebecca. You're just an actress,'" she said.

The White Queen star also confessed to being relieved she wasn't recognised during the drama.

Her fellow passenger was fortunately fine, and had apparently suffered a seizure mid-flight due to the altitude.

Rebecca is currently starring in the sci-fi thriller Life, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds. The three actors portray astronauts working on board the International Space Station, who discover the first evidence of alien life on Mars.

Despite travelling the world with her co-stars to promote the movie, Rebecca admits spending so much time with new best friends Jake and Ryan can be tiring, because they are constantly cracking jokes.

"It has been fun; ongoing, never stopping," the actress told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America. "We just did a press tour and (I'm) exhausted by humour."

