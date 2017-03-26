Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds remembered in public memorial service

Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds were remembered with laughs and tears during a public memorial service held in Los Angeles on Saturday (25Mar17).

Three months after the mother-daughter duo died within 24 hours of each other on 27 December and 28 December (16), respectively, they were memorialised at a service hosted by Debbie's son Todd Fisher at Hollywood's Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Event highlights included an image of Carrie's birth certificate being transforming into that of Princess Leia's, then again into a series of home movies and clips of her film and TV appearances. The footage was accompanied by composer John Williams' Star Wars theme for Princess Leia.

One of the most moving moments of the service was when beloved Star Wars robot R2-D2 moved across the stage as if lost, while emitting its trademark beeping sound.

There was a photo montage of Carrie's life too, with British singer James Blunt's massive 2005 hit You're Beautiful playing during it. James was a close friend of Carrie's and she acted as a godmother to his son.

After the montage was completed, with barely a dry eye in the house, Todd revealed that James and Carrie were "deeply connected" and that the musician had written the track at Carrie's house.

"On the piano in her bathroom, like we all have," he laughed.

Comedian Dan Aykroyd, who was engaged to Carrie before the couple split in 1980, had the crowd laughing too, when he shared a story about performing the Heimlich manoeuvre when she choked on a brussels sprout.

Then the mood turned sombre again when acclaimed male choir, The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, performed Cyndi Lauper's 1986 hit True Colors.

The Movie Channel host Ben Mankiewicz highlighted Carrie's fine-tuned "buls**t detector" and local teenage dancers performed a routine to Singin' in the Rain, the iconic song from the 1952 musical of the same name, which made Debbie famous.

"I think Debbie would have liked that," Todd noted.

He also introduced Carrie's beloved pets including French bulldog Gary, who travelled the world with his famous mum, and is now being looked after by Carrie's daughter, Scream Queens star Billie Lourd. Billie did not attend the service, though she had initially planned to. Carrie's parrot Archie, a gift from music business legend David Geffen was also in attendance.

