Man charged over theft of John Legend's luggage at airport

A man has been charged in relation to the theft of John Legend's luggage at an airport in New York.

The All of Me singer was at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Thursday (23Mar17) when the incident occurred.

John allegedly left his Louis Vuitton bag containing $30,000 (£24,000) Cartier Panther cufflinks, $500 (£400) worth of clothes, and a $500 pair of eyeglasses, unattended on a luggage cart.

Agustin Hilario, 63, was charged by authorities on Friday (24Mar17) after being identified through surveillance camera footage from the airport.

District Attorney Richard Brown said Hilario was arrested on charges including grand larceny and possession of stolen property, Billboard reports.

He is currently awaiting arraignment in Queens County Criminal Court, and has allegedly been arrested in the past for illegally picking up passengers.

John's luggage, containing the Cartier cufflinks and all of his missing possessions, was returned to him.

Reports surfaced on Friday indicating the musician arrived at the airport on Thursday and was approached by a driver offering him a ride. According to the New York Daily News, John was speaking with the driver for a few minutes, when he allegedly took off running with the 38-year-old's bag.

John took to social media on Friday to clear up the reports, explaining the bag was left unattended and then taken.

"This story is untrue," he wrote on Twitter. "We use a trusted car service and they did not rob me. Our Delta (airline) greeter made a mistake and left a bag on the cart.

"The bag was taken because it was left unattended," he continued. "The airport police caught the person who took it (on video) and retrieved my bag."

