Ben Wheatley struggled to finance female-led movie Freakshift

Director Ben Wheatley has been waiting to make Freakshift for years because he couldn't get the female-led movie financed.

The High-Rise moviemaker has been developing the movie, about a group of misfits who hunt down and kill nocturnal underground monsters, since his second directorial feature Kill List was released in 2011.



However, he was unable to get financing for the project, which he co-wrote with frequent collaborator and wife Amy Jump, because at the time, no film executives wanted to invest in a female-led movie.



"We couldn't get it financed then because it's got a female lead and at that point there weren't many women-based action movies about," he explained to Little White Lies magazine.



"You know, either you've got Charlize Theron or you don't get the money."



The movie is rumoured to be going into production in August (17) with Swedish actress Alicia Vikander in the lead. The 28-year-old's star has been rising since she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for The Danish Girl in 2016. She has four films - Euphoria, Submergence, Birds Like Us and Tulip Fever - coming out in 2017 and she has taken over from Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft for a reboot of the Tomb Raider franchise.



Ben certainly hasn't been wasting time while waiting for Freakshift to get off the ground. In the meantime, he directed Sightseers, A Field in England, High-Rise and the upcoming Free Fire back to back, and already has two projects lined up after Freakshift is completed.



"It's hard though, you want to keep working but you do need to give yourself breathing space sometimes," he explained of his Ben of his reluctance to take a break.



"The problem is there's never enough time. I don't think I'll ever get to make all the things I want to make."



The British director also revealed he and Amy usually have six or seven scripts on the go and are currently working on a comedy, a few sci-fi/fantasy ideas and a romantic comedy.

