Ansel Elgort aims to emulate Frank Sinatra's success

Ansel Elgort's dream is to emulate the musical and acting success of Frank Sinatra.

The 23-year-old star has made an impact on the silver screen with roles in films including Carrie, The Fault in Our Stars and Men, Women & Children, on top of DJing under the moniker Ansolo.



He's happy juggling both professions for now, explaining he'll "cross that bridge" of deciding which to pursue when it comes to it, however in an ideal world Ansel would love to conquer both like the late Hollywood legend did.



"Well Frank Sinatra really did it all," he told Refinery29 of the Come Fly with Me singer. "He was the biggest star in the world and he was winning Oscars and singing. People think you need to do one thing professionally. What a lot of people don't know is that I started out singing, I didn't start with acting. It just so happened that I started professionally acting first. I just auditioned for stuff and got it but I always wanted to do music."



Ansel's movie schedule continues to remain full, with the recent trailer for his upcoming movie Baby Driver causing excitement among fans. In it he plays a getaway driver called Baby who works for a crime lord played by Academy Award winner Kevin Spacey, and the handsome star can relate to his alter ego's passion for music.



"That's the best, I love listening to music while driving," Ansel smiled when discussing his character's playlist as he speeds around town. "I guess it depends what the vibe is... Also, if I have a passenger then I'll cater to them. I'm naturally a DJ so I always think about what people want to hear. If everyone's happy with the music, then I'm happy."



Baby Driver, also starring the likes of Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx and Lily James, hits cinemas later this year (17).

© Cover Media Group 2017