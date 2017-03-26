Stevie Nicks wants to scold The Weeknd for 'dirty' lyrics

Stevie Nicks doesn't like the way The Weeknd uses swear words in his songs.

The Grammy Award-winner is known for her distinctive voice, visual style and symbolic lyrics, with her work both as a member of Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist producing over 40 chart hits. Stevie loves to listen to up-and-coming artists, and even though she is a big fan of Canadian star The Weeknd, she wishes he would tone down some of raunchier song lyrics.



"He's over-talented," she told Q magazine. "But if I were to meet him, I would probably say: 'You say over and over again words that I prefer you didn't say. I think they're unnecessary. However, even though I think a lot of your songs are super-dirty, I still really like 'em! So I've given you a pass on that.'"



Another major artist the 68-year-old is a big fan of is Adele. And she truly sympathised with the British singer when she halted her emotional tribute to George Michael at the 2017 Grammy Awards, and was forced to start the whole song over from the start.



"It's all about the syllables. I have a song on my 24 Karat Gold album, Mabel Normand, that's exactly the same," said the singer. "That's the reason we're not doing it onstage. Because if you take a breath, you get off the beat. You're one word too late, you can never get back on, and you're dead in the water."



In spite of all her experience and accolades, Stevie admits she still suffers with anxiety before she takes to the stage. But she explains the key to appearing calm and collected is careful preparation.



"I'm scared, that's what I am. I have always been terribly nervous before shows. So I am so rehearsed and ready that I could be dead and stand up there and still sing the right words and do the right thing," she added.

