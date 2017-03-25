One Direction star Liam Payne welcomes first son

One Direction star Liam Payne is a new dad following the birth of his first son.

The singer and his girlfriend, former Girls Aloud star Cheryl, have confirmed the happy news about the baby boy, who arrived on Wednesday (22Mar17).

"Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy," a statement from the couple reads.

The 33-year-old pop star and TV personality gave birth at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

One source tells The Sun, "Liam didn't leave Cheryl's side throughout the birth, and like her, he is besotted with their new son and can't wait to take him home... This is the perfect Mother's Day for Cheryl."

Mother's Day in the U.K. falls on Sunday (26Mar17).

Another insider tells the publication, "This is a wonderful time for them, and they are both ecstatic to be parents. It's an incredibly exciting new chapter in their lives. Their family and friends are also delighted by the news and can't wait to meet their little one."

Liam, who is 10 years younger than the mother of his child, and Cheryl started dating last year (Feb16), and reports she was expecting started circulating in October (16), when she appeared to sport a small baby belly, but neither star has commented on the pregnancy.

Cheryl only posed for one maternity shot when she appeared in a L'Oreal campaign ad last month (Feb17) looking heavily pregnant.

Liam has been largely silent about his romance with Cheryl, but he recently told Rollacoaster magazine, "We're super happy. It's a very personal, precious time for us", calling his girlfriend "a wonderful, wonderful person".

He's not the first member of One Direction to become a dad - bandmate Louis Tomlinson has a young son, called Freddie, from his romance with ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth.

