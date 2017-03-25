Trey Songz wants an apology from Nicki Minaj for including him in rap feud

Trey Songz has blasted Nicki Minaj for including him in her feud with rapper Remy Ma, insisting she didn't have a hit before they collaborated on his 2010 track Bottoms Up.

The Bang Bang hitmaker's dispute with Remy kicked off last month (Feb17), after the release of her Gucci Mane collaboration Make Love.

Remy, 36, fired back with a seven-minute retaliation track, dubbed shETHER, a play on Nas' 2001 track Ether, which was aimed at his then-foe Jay Z. Beginning her song with a repetition of "F**k Nicki Minaj", Remy then dragged her enemy's ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill, into their feud, claiming he revealed her famous bottom was fake.

She also dubbed the Anaconda MC an "A-list groupie" for reportedly sleeping with her Bottoms Up collaborator Trey.

Nicki responded to the shots by taking to Instagram to poke fun at the poor sales of Remy's new album, and she reposted a video clip of Beyonce naming her the "rap queen".

She then hit Twitter to call out Trey for not properly dismissing the rumours of a tryst after he tweeted: "Even when you stay out of the way they will have ya name all in some s**t. Wake up to new comedy everyday." In response to his post, she wrote: "Wut u (sic) SHOULD be saying is that it's not true."

On Friday (24Mar17), Songz was asked if Nicki had apologised, and revealed he hadn't heard from her.

"No she hasn't (apologised), and Nicki I love you..., but let's keep it real, Nicki ain't had s**t before Bottoms Up," he told Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. "I love you Nicki. I love you. You came at me wrong, you disrespected me, but I love you."

He then insisted he tried to clear up the controversy.

"I went out (of) my way to say I didn't (sleep with you), and I don't do that...," he added. "I don't feel a need to say nothing about a woman to promote my career whether I've been with her or not and I don't feel the need to denounce things when people say they are true. But because this was Nicki and because we do have a history, because I respect her, I went out (of) my way to do that. What (has) that got me?"

