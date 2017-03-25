Netflix bosses hoping to rock with Motley Crue film

The former members of rock group Motley Crue are in talks with bosses at Netflix to turn their The Dirt biography into a movie.

Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and Mick Mars called it quits on the band following a New Year's Eve gig in 2015, but now the group's wild story is on the verge of becoming a movie again.

Talk of an adaptation of The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band has been rumbling around Hollywood for over a decade, and shortly after the group split it was reported Focus Features executives were handling the project.

MTV Films bosses have also been attached to the project.

Now, sources tell Deadline that Netflix executives have taken over the film, which will be directed by Jeff Tremaine, who is the man behind the Jackass movies. It is unclear if Jackass star Johnny Knoxville is still on board to portray Sixx in the movie.

