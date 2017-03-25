Eric Clapton postpones gigs due to bronchitis

Eric Clapton has postponed two gigs due to a severe case of bronchitis.

The rocker's representative announced the news on social media on Friday (24Mar17), explaining Clapton has rescheduled dates at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday (25Mar17) and Sunday (26Mar17) on doctor's orders.

"Due to severe bronchitis and under doctor's advisement, Eric Clapton is rescheduling this weekend's two shows at The Forum in Los Angeles," said a statement on Twitter.

The gigs will now take place in September, as Clapton was already scheduled to perform at The Forum on 15-16 September (17). Tickets for the 25 March show will now be honoured for 13 September, and the 26 March tickets can be used to attend the 18 September concert.

A refund is available for anyone unable to attend those dates.

"He is very sorry to disappoint his fans but looks forward to these shows," Clapton's representative added.

The 71-year-old has only performed two shows in 2017 so far, both taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York earlier this month (Mar17).

Gary Clark Jr., who was scheduled to support Clapton at The Forum shows this weekend (25-26Mar17), wished the Wonderful Tonight hitmaker well as he recovered.

"Wishing Eric Clapton a speedy recovery and looking forward to the shows in September," he wrote on Friday.

