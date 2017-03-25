Actor Thomas Gibson denied petition request in lawsuit against former manager

Actor Thomas Gibson has suffered a setback in his lawsuit with his former manager over unpaid commissions.

Frontline Entertainment Management's Craig Dorfman sued the former Criminal Minds star in 2014, claiming he was owed 10 per cent of the $4.8 million (£3.8 million) annual salary his former client picked up as the star of the series. Dorfman started representing Gibson in 1996, but he was fired in 2014 after he reportedly refused to lower his commission percentage to 7.5 per cent. However, Gibson claimed he let Dorfman go after he failed to procure the actor a raise between seasons nine and 10 of the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gibson then filed a petition with the California Labor Commissioner insisting the oral agreement for 10 percent commissions should be voided because Dorfman acted as an unlicensed agent in landing him the job.

However, on Thursday (23Mar17), Labor Commissioner attorney Barton Jacka ruled against Gibson. The legal battle will now go before a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

"We are pleased that our client Frontline prevailed in this matter," attorney Bryan Freedman says. "The Labor Commission saw right through Thomas Gibson's true motivation which was to avoid paying the commissions owed by once again creating a fictitious recollection of facts which did not exist."

He continues, "I would think that given his career trajectory since leaving my client that Gibson would realize that the truth and honouring his commitments might be an appropriate starting point to rebuilding his career. No doubt this guy will continue to blame others and take no responsibility."

Gibson was fired from the crime procedural last year (16) for lashing out at writer-producer Virgil Williams.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017