Dwayne Johnson drops everything to comfort partner after dad's death

Dwayne Johnson has put his career on hold to comfort his partner Lauren Hashian following the sudden death of her father.

The Moana star was in Las Vegas filming his HBO TV series Ballers when news of former Boston rocker Sib Hashian's death broke on Wednesday (22Mar17).

The drummer collapsed and died during a performance on a rock cruise.

Dwayne immediately stopped filming, left the set of Ballers and jumped on a plane, so he could be with his girlfriend, the mother of his young daughter Jasmine.

He later shared a family photo of himself, Lauren, Jasmine, Sib and two other other women and added a touching caption, in which he called Sib his "second dad".

"Rest In Peace & Love to my second dad Sib Hashian," he wrote. "Don't know why things have to happen the way they do sometimes. When loved ones leave us so suddenly without having a chance to say goodbye."

"What a full and exciting life this man lived," he added. "What an amazing family he created, loved, watched over and protected. Being on stage, in front of adoring fans, friends and family. Keeping the beat one last time. Your passing in this manner is extremely poetic and somehow beautiful."

Hours before the news of Sib's death reached him, Dwayne showed his emotional side by posting a touching video for a seriously ill young fan named Taitusi on Instagram. The kid had asked officials at the Make-A-Wish Foundation if he could meet his hero, but Johnson was unable to travel because of work commitments.

Instead the action man shared what he and his fan had in common, stating, "You love chicken, I love chicken. Your favourite colour is red, I love red. You love to play Call of Duty, I suck at Call of Duty. You love pancakes, I love pancakes..."

Dwayne then smiled and added, "I want you to know that even though I can't see you and be with you... that you're one of the coolest kids I've ever spoken to. You are stronger than I will ever be."

© WENN Newsdesk 2017